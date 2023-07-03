Advertisement
NFL
July 3, 2023 / 8:30 PM

New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma

By Joe Fisher
Foster Moreau hauls in a nine-yard touchdown catch for the Raiders on Sept. 19, 2021. The Saints tight end announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Foster Moreau hauls in a nine-yard touchdown catch for the Raiders on Sept. 19, 2021. The Saints tight end announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.

Moreau shared the update on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma!" Moreau wrote. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support."

The 26-year-old inked a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in May after four seasons with the Raiders. He is coming off a career-high 420 yard season. He tallied 33 catches and two touchdowns for Las Vegas last season.

RELATED Foster Moreau agrees to join Saints after cancer diagnosis, treatment

Moreau temporarily put football on hold in March when he announced he would seek cancer treatment. It was the Saints medical team that discovered that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma during a "routine physical" in the offseason.

The tight end expects to play for his hometown Saints when the season kicks off in just a couple months. New Orleans fell on the outside of the playoff picture after going 7-10, matching the Panthers and Falcons in the NFC South.

Advertisement

Training camp begins on July 25 for the Saints veterans. Moreau reportedly participated in organized team activities in June.

RELATED Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL

Moreau will have the opportunity to vie for his spot on the depth chart when the team kicks off its preseason against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13. He is currently listed behind Juwan Johnson on the depth chart.

The regular season kicks off at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10.

RELATED NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations

Latest Headlines

NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
June 29 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, free agent Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for violations of its gambling policy, the league said Thursday.
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
NFL // 5 days ago
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
June 28 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell will replace longtime NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith after a board of player representatives voted to pick the new union leader, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
June 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett died of an apparent drowning in Destin, Fla., the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said. He was 35.
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Leonard Fournette avoided injury after his SUV caught fire while he was driving Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., the Florida Highway Patrol told UPI.
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
NFL // 1 week ago
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams was dismissed, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said.
NFL pledges $562K for alternative treatment studies
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL pledges $562K for alternative treatment studies
June 22 (UPI) -- Research into alternative pain management solutions, including the marijuana compound cannabidiol, will be the focus for studies commissioned for $526,525 by the NFL and players' union, the parties said Thursday.
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
NFL // 1 week ago
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
June 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans, who spent eight of his 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, the team confirmed Wednesday. He was 46.
NFL to reinforce anti-gambling policy in wake of player suspensions
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL to reinforce anti-gambling policy in wake of player suspensions
June 21 (UPI) -- Amid a rash of player suspensions and probes related to the matter, the NFL will reinforce its gambling policy -- including required education sessions and in-person visits -- for the 2023 season, the league announced.
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook open to union with WR DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 1 week ago
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook open to union with WR DeAndre Hopkins
June 20 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Dalvin Cook says he wants to play for a contender, but also is open to a union with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a fellow off-season free agent.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
June 15 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after hosting the three-year veteran for a tryout at minicamp.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze by foes in wet Wimbledon 2023 debuts
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
Weekend racing stars: West Will Power, Fort Bragg, Auguste Rodin
Weekend racing stars: West Will Power, Fort Bragg, Auguste Rodin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement