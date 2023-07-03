New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma

Foster Moreau hauls in a nine-yard touchdown catch for the Raiders on Sept. 19, 2021. The Saints tight end announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma!" Moreau wrote. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support."

The 26-year-old inked a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in May after four seasons with the Raiders. He is coming off a career-high 420 yard season. He tallied 33 catches and two touchdowns for Las Vegas last season.

Moreau temporarily put football on hold in March when he announced he would seek cancer treatment. It was the Saints medical team that discovered that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma during a "routine physical" in the offseason.

The tight end expects to play for his hometown Saints when the season kicks off in just a couple months. New Orleans fell on the outside of the playoff picture after going 7-10, matching the Panthers and Falcons in the NFC South.

Training camp begins on July 25 for the Saints veterans. Moreau reportedly participated in organized team activities in June.

Moreau will have the opportunity to vie for his spot on the depth chart when the team kicks off its preseason against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13. He is currently listed behind Juwan Johnson on the depth chart.

The regular season kicks off at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 10.