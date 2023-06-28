Trending
NFL
June 28, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith

By Alex Butler
Lloyd Howell will replace DeMaurice Smith (pictured), who started his run as executive director of the NFLPA in 2009. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lloyd Howell will replace DeMaurice Smith (pictured), who started his run as executive director of the NFLPA in 2009. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 28 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell will replace longtime NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith after a board of player representatives voted to pick the new union leader, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.

"We are excited to have Lloyd lead our union into its next chapter and succeed DeMaurice Smith, who has ably led our organization for the past decade plus and has our gratitude and thanks," NFLPA president JC Tretter said in a news release.

"It was important for us to run a process that lived up to the prestige of the position we sought to fill. The process was 100% player led and focused on leadership competency, skills and experience."

Smith, 59, has held the role since 2009 and was re-elected for a fifth term in 2021. He said in October that he would step down at the end of his current term.

The union said Howell's official start date will be announced in "the coming weeks."

"Serving the players has been the experience of a lifetime," Smith tweeted. "I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell and wish him well on this incredible journey. I applaud the players for their tremendous work on this process, and I know all of them will lead the union well into the future."

Howell was the CFO of defense contractor Booze Allen Hamilton until he retired in 2022. He also serves on the boards of Moody's Corp. and General Electric Healthcare.

Howell earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University Pennsylvania and master's degree from Harvard Business School.

"The opportunity to represent the players is a privilege," Howell said. "I look forward to building relationships and the solidarity amongst our players.

"The history and strength of this institution is impressive, and I look forward to driving our bold goals and achieving them together in the future."

Howell will serve as the fourth executive director of the union. Ed Garvey first served from 1971 to 1983. Gene Upshaw held the role from 1983 to 2008.

Smith's tenure included negotiations for two collective bargaining agreements, the navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and several other initiatives relating to player health and support during and after their playing careers.

"I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell on his election as executive director of the NFL Players Association and to thank DeMaurice Smith for his continued partnership and unstinting work on behalf of NFL players," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with Lloyd and his team to continue growing the game and making it better, safer, and more accessible and attractive to fans around the world."​

