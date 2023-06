An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was dropped earlier this month. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams was dismissed, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said. The Kansas City Star reported that prosecutors dismissed the charge on June 5 and the case is now considered closed.

Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in October after shoving photographer Ryan Zebley during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A court filing stated that Zebley sustained whiplash, headache and a possible minor concussion when Adams pushed him with both hands as he exited the stadium tunnel Monday on his way to the Raiders' locker room.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted Monday. "Obviously, very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

"That's not me. My apologies, man. Hope you see this."