NFL
June 21, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Hagans dies at 46

By Alex Butler
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans won a Super Bowl in 2006.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans won a Super Bowl in 2006.

June 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans, who spent eight of his 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, the team confirmed Wednesday. He was 46.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Haggans entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2000 NFL Draft. He also spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals and the 2012 campaign with he San Francisco 49ers.

He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006. Haggans totaled 520 combined tackles, 49 tackles for a loss, 46.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and an interception in 172 career appearances.

He totaled a career-high nine sacks in 2005 for the Steelers.

Haggans starred at Colorado State from 1996 through 1999. He is the Rams' all-time sacks leader, with 33 quarterback takedowns.

