NFL
June 12, 2023 / 9:10 AM

Giants RB Saquon Barkley uncertain about contract status, wants respect

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was offered the franchise tag, but hasn't signed the tender. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was offered the franchise tag, but hasn't signed the tender. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley says he "doesn't know" how to describe the state of his long-term contract negotiations with the New York Giants and cited "respect," when asked about what he wants from the franchise.

Barkley made the comments during a session with reports at his AMPT football camp Sunday at Caven Point in Jersey City, N.J. The five-year veteran says he wants to be a "Giant for life" and he's not in a rush to complete talks.

"At the end of the day, it's all about respect," Barkley said. "That is really what it is."

Barkley, 26, a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and scored 10 times on 295 carries in 16 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection also logged 57 catches for 338 yards and finished third in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft totaled 856 yards from scrimmage and four scores in 13 games in 2021. He missed 14 games in 2020 because of a torn ACL. He also missed three games in 2019 because of an ankle injury.

Barkley played the 2022 season for $7.2 million, the fifth-year option value of his rookie contract. The Giants then offered him the franchise tag, worth about $10.1 million, for the 2023 campaign. He has yet to sign agree.

The Giants and Barkley can negotiate for a new deal until 4 p.m. EDT July 17. Barkley said he would consider sitting out in 2023 if the sides can't agree on a new contract.

"I think they're open to talking. I'm open to talking," Barkley said of contract negotiations.

RELATED Giants sign QB Daniel Jones to $160M contract extension

"I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17.

"July 17 is not tomorrow. It's not in a week. That is how I look at it. Maybe that is the naïve way to look at it. I could be completely wrong. ... I trust in the Giants that we could get something done."

Barkley can't participate in the Giants mandatory minicamp, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, because has hasn't signed his franchise tag tender. He said some reports about his purported requests in a new deal have been "misleading."

Several running backs agreed to new contracts this off-season, but none of those deals approach the annual value of Barkley's $10.1 million. Spotrac.com estimates Barkley's market value calls for a four-year, $49.2 million deal, with an average salary of $12.3 million.

Barkley said he isn't "trying to reset the running back market."

"My mindset is that everything is going to take care of itself," Barkley said. "I'm just going out there in Arizona, training, working and taking it day by day."

The Carolina Panthers signed free agent running back Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25 million deal in March. Free agents David Montgomery ($18 million) of the Detroit Lions and Jamaal Williams ($12 million) of the New Orleans Saints agreed to three-year deals this off-season.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner signed a three-year, $21 million pact in 2022.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal in 2021. The Green Bay Packers signed Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal that same off-season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, also was designated as a franchise tag player this off-season, but hasn't signed his tender. Jacobs also is in negotiations with the Raiders for a long-term deal.

"Sometimes it's not about you," Jacobs tweeted Saturday, potentially referencing his desired contract value. "We gotta do it for the ones after us."

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who totaled a career-high 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 scores last season, signed his franchise tag tender.

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back, in terms of average annual value ($16 million). Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will earn a league-high $16.3 million in 2023. Chubb ($14.8) will earn the second-most highest salary among running backs in 2023.

League-wide mandatory minicamps and organized team activities will continue through Thursday. Training camps are expected to start in late July.

