Running back Dalvin Cook (C) appeared in 17 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to release star running back Dalvin Cook after six seasons. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the decision Thursday morning. The transaction, which could become official Friday, will clear $9 million of cap space for the Vikings this year and $12.5 million in 2024. Advertisement

Cook, 27, joined the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores in 17 starts last season.

He totaled 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns in 73 appearances for the Vikings.

Cook signed a 5-year, $63 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2020.

Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride and Kene Nwangwu are the remaining running backs on the Vikings roster.

Mattison totaled 374 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns last season.

The Vikings held their final organized team activity session Thursday in Eagan, Minn. They will hold mandatory minicamp June 13 and 14.