Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who won the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, was cleared to return to football in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen as a full practice participant for the first time since his on-field cardiac arrest last season, pulling on a helmet during organized team activities in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin participated in team drills Tuesday at the Bills practice facility. He previously was limited to individual drills and stretching. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin first put his helmet back on last week. Advertisement

Hamlin collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed to the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

"He still has more milestones to hit," Beane said. "To think back, we are at the beginning of June. At the beginning of January, we were just hoping he would live.

"Now he is not only got a normal life, but we are talking about play not just any football, but NFL football."

Hamlin, who spent more than a week in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo, was cleared to resume playing in April.

The Bills will hold another OTA session Thursday in Orchard Park. They will hold mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through June 15.

Hamlin, 25, joined the Bills as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The veteran safety totaled a career-high 91 combined tackles, six tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, two passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Beane said the Bills will "ramp up" Hamlin's activity this off-season and the next step will be for him to wear pads at training camp. He also called tackling "the next hurdle."

"He has worked really hard on the mental side of this," Beane said of Hamlin. "Physically, he is all cleared, but this is the real deal from a mental standpoint. ... We are thrilled for him and All the people that have been around him. It's an amazing story."

The Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game Aug. 12 in Orchard Park.