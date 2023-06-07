Trending
NFL
June 7, 2023 / 12:27 PM

Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) totaled 35 touchdown passes last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be on the cover of Madden NFL 24, joining previous football legends who earned the honor from the popular video game franchise, producer Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.

"A childhood dream come true," Allen tweeted.

The game is available for preorder, with official release Aug. 18. Madden NFL 24 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Allen, 27, completed 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 starts last season. He led the Bills to a 13-3 record in those games. Allen totaled 762 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries in 2022-23.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection accounted for 176 passing and rushing touchdowns over his first five seasons in the NFL. Allen is the first Bills player chosen as a Madden cover athlete.

Legendary coach and announcer John Madden, who died in 2021, was on the cover of Madden NFL 23. Quarterbacks Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs were on the cover of Madden NFL 22. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fronted Madden NFL 21.

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., and Richard Sherman also graced the covers for recent editions of the video game.

