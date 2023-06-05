Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt

Norma Hunt (L), the mother of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has died. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Norma Hunt, the widow of original Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current owner Clark Hunt, has died, her family announced. She was 85. The Hunt family announced the death Sunday night through a statement posted on the team website. They did not provide a cause of death. Advertisement

"She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her," the Hunts said.

"Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease."

Hunt was the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls, including the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Phoenix.

"Norma's sense of family extended to the Chiefs' organization, which she greatly adored," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game.

"She loved being around the team and referred to the players as 'real-life superheroes.' Norma attended every Super Bowl ever played, including the two recent Chiefs' victories, and was the only woman to do so."

Lamar Hunt co-founded the AFL in 1959. His Chiefs began play in 1960 as the Dallas Texans. He moved the franchise to Kansas City, Mo., in 1963.

The Hunts, who married in 1964, also owned the Dallas Tornado of the North American Soccer League and MLS teams FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew. Clark Hunt became Chiefs owner in 2006, when Lamar Hunt died.

"Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family's sports teams," the Hunts said.

"She was by our father Lamar's side every step of the way -- from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.

"She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world."

