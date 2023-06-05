Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 10:13 AM

Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd

By Alex Butler
1/5
Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (L) agreed to a one-year pact with the Buffalo Bills for the 2023-24 campaign. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (L) agreed to a one-year pact with the Buffalo Bills for the 2023-24 campaign. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract in free agency, a source told UPI on Monday morning.

Floyd's deal with the Bills can't become official until he passes a physical. The Bills have yet to officially announce the transaction.

The Rams released Floyd in March. He signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Rams in 2021.

Floyd, 30, totaled 59 combined tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 starts in 2022. Floyd hasn't missed a game since 2017.

RELATED Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears released Floyd in 2020. Floyd totaled a career-high 10.5 sacks in 16 starts the next season with the Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2022.

Later Monday, the Bills also officially announced they signed defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a four-year contract extension.

Oliver totaled 34 combined tackles, 14 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 starts last season for the Bills.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft totaled 151 combined tackles, 42 quarterback hits, 30 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 62 career appearances for the AFC East franchise.

The Bills will hold organized team activities Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. They will hold mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15.

RELATED NFL strips OTAs from Patriots for off-season rules violation

