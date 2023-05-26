Trending
NFL
May 26, 2023 / 2:17 PM

Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins

By Alex Butler
Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is now a free agent. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is now a free agent. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now a free agent after his release from the Indianapolis Colts, who announced the move Friday afternoon.

Hopkins, 30, totaled 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches in nine starts last season. He signed a two-year, $54 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2020. The 10-year veteran carries a $22.6 million salary cap hit in 2023-24.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters in April that he did not expect to trade Hopkins, amid several reports about the team's desire to do so.

Hopkins said this week on the I AM ATHLETE podcast that he wants his next team to have "stable" front office, a quarterback who "loves the game" and a "great defense."

Hopkins also said he would like to play with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens or Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans. The Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals in 2020 in exchange for a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and running back David Johnson.

Hopkins totaled 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores in 16 games in his first season with the Cardinals. He totaled 42 catches for 572 yards and eight scores in 10 games the next season.

Hopkins was suspended for six games in 2022 for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He missed a total of 15 games over the last two seasons. He missed just two games over his first seven years in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers were among the teams with the most salary cap space as of Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs, Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders are among the teams with the least salary cap space.

Hopkins ranks No. 2 among active wide receivers in career receiving yards (11,298) and catches (853), trailing only Julio Jones.

