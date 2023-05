Head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were scheduled to meet Thursday for organized team activities, but the session was canceled. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the New England Patriots of two organized team activity sessions for violating league off-season rules, a league source told UPI on Thursday morning. The Patriots announced Wednesday that their scheduled session on Thursday was canceled. The Patriots also will lose a session next week because of the violation. Advertisement

NFL teams are allowed to meet for a total of 10 organized team activity sessions. No live contact between players is permitted during those sessions.

The NFL Players Association watches over NFL teams for potential violations of league policy during the OTA period.

Patriots OTAs started Monday and Tuesday. Their initial OTA schedule included additional sessions Thursday, next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 2, June 5 and 6 and June 8 and 9.

The Patriots will hold mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15. They will open the preseason against the Houston Texans on Aug. 10 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener Sept. 10 in Foxborough.