Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 24, 2023 / 12:51 PM

New York Jets to work out punter Matt Araiza

By Alex Butler

May 24 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will try out Matt Araiza on Wednesday, a season after the free agent punter was released by the Buffalo Bills after he was accused of rape in a lawsuit, but not charged.

Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and NFL Draft Diamonds on Wednesday morning that the Jets would try out the punter for a potential roster spot.

Advertisement

Araiza joined the Bills as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released last August, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging he was involved in the gang rape of a minor while he was at San Diego State.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced in December that Araiza would not be criminally charged as a result of the lawsuit, which was filed in San Diego. Araiza continued to deny the allegations last week in several TV interviews.

Advertisement

Araiza remains subject to a civil lawsuit related to the incident. A motion hearing is scheduled July 14 at t0he central courthouse in San Diego, according to San Diego County court records. A civil jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 20.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters in August that the team was not aware of allegations against Araiza at the time it selected him in the draft, which was about six months after the alleged incident.

San Diego State announced last week that the former students named in the civil lawsuit are no longer "subject of an active investigation" by the school.

RELATED Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule

Araiza told CBS San Diego last week that he was "confident" he would get another shot in the NFL, but the allegations put a "big pause" on his life.

"There is a very big difference between losing your job for something you did and losing your job for something you didn't do," Araiza said in that interview.

"My name was attached to gang rape by every media outlet in the country, even though there was never a gang rape, there was group sex, and secondly, I was never a part of that."

Advertisement

Araiza, 23, averaged 51.2 yards per punt during his final season with the Aztecs. He averaged 49.8 yards per punt in 2020. The 2021 All-America received the Ray Guy Award that same season as college football's top punter.

He logged an 82-yard punt for the Bills during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts just weeks before his release.

The Jets signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead earlier this off-season. Morstead, 37, averaged 46.4 yards per punt last season for the Miami Dolphins. The 14-year veteran averaged 46.5 yards per attempt over his first 221 NFL appearances.

The Jets held organized team activities Monday and Tuesday in Florham Park, N.J. The team will host another workout Thursday at its practice facility.

The Jets will hold mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15. The team will battle the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason matchup in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Read More

Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

Latest Headlines

San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 5 days ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice
NFL // 1 week ago
Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice
May 16 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed off his athletic ability on a different stage, blasting four home runs before a Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees.
Peacock to provide first-ever exclusively streamed NFL playoff game
NFL // 1 week ago
Peacock to provide first-ever exclusively streamed NFL playoff game
May 16 (UPI) -- The NFL will broadcast a playoff game exclusively on a digital platform for the first time, agreeing with NBCUniversal to air a Jan. 13 matchup on Peacock, the companies announced.
CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
NFL // 1 week ago
CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
May 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports hired former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to work as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season, the network announced Monday morning.
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
NFL // 1 week ago
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
May 12 (UPI) -- Retired quarterback Tom Brady is in negotiations to join the ownership group of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
NFL // 1 week ago
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
May 12 (UPI) -- NFL teams used elf wrestling, puppies, babies, AI software and more to produce elaborate 2023 schedule reveal videos. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers drew the most attention with their creative antics.
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys each will play an NFL-high six primetime games in 2023-24, the league announced.
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
May 11 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots' will honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
NFL // 1 week ago
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
May 11 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J., the NFL announced Thursday.
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
LeBron James considers retirement after Lakers' playoff exit
LeBron James considers retirement after Lakers' playoff exit
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive
Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement