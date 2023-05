1/3

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl L on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026. Sources told the Sports Business Journal, ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area about the expected approval Thursday night. The bid is expected to receive the OK week at the NFL owners' meetings in Minneapolis. Advertisement

"If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX," 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in the last Super Bowl hosted at Levi's Stadium in 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Super Bowl also was played in the Bay Area in 1985, when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

Super Bowl LVIII will be Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LIX will be Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans.