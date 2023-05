Wide receiver Tee Higgins (L) and the Cincinnati Bengals battled the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card playoff game last postseason. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The NFL will broadcast a playoff game exclusively on a digital platform for the first time, agreeing with NBCUniversal to air a Jan. 13 matchup on Peacock, the companies announced. NBCUniversal and the NFL announced their agreement Monday night. The wild card round game will air at 8 p.m. EST after another wild card game at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC. Advertisement

Peacock will provide its first exclusive NFL regular-season broadcast when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Buffalo Bills at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 on the streaming platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game," NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a news release.

"With America's No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season Sunday Night Football schedule revealed last week, and today's announcement, we can't wait for the 2023 season to kick off."

The two Saturday broadcasts -- paired with a Sunday wild card broadcast -- will make NBCUniversal the first media company to air three NFL playoff games on a single weekend.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the first NFL game of the regular season Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.