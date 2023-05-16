Trending
NFL
May 16, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one of the best players in the NFL, starred in football, baseball and basketball while in high school. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
May 16 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed off his athletic ability on a different stage, blasting four home runs before a Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees.

Allen hit the deep shots during batting practice Monday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Fellow Bills quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen joined Allen in the pregame slugfest.

"I played [baseball] all through growing up until senior year of high school," Allen told Sportsnet. "It was fun to get back out there. I forgot how much I missed it."

Allen hit several long balls over the outfield walls, including one that reached the second deck. Barkley, his backup on the Bills' depth chart, won the session. He hit five home runs.

The Blue Jays, who lost to 7-4 to the New York Yankees, joked on Twitter that they promoted Allen from Buffalo. The MLB franchise's Triple-A squad, the Buffalo Bisons, share a city with Allen's Bills.

The Bills quarterbacks also met with Blue Jays stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Allen played baseball and basketball while attending Firebaugh High School in Firebaugh, Calif. ESPN reported that Allen could reach 90 mph with his fastball.

Allen also is a multiple-time winner of a home run derby played each year during teammate Micah Hyde's charity softball game. That annual event is held at Sahlen Field, the home of the Bisons.

The Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts in a preseason game Aug. 12 in Orchard Park, N.Y. They will battle Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in their season opener Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J.

