Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 15, 2023 / 11:07 AM

CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst

By Alex Butler
1/5
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan started 12 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan started 12 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports hired former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season, the network announced Monday.

Ryan completed 67% of his throws for 3,057 yards, 14 scores and 13 interceptions in 12 starts last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He said Monday that his social media announcement of the move was "not a retirement post."

Advertisement

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a news release. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."

Ryan, 37, spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft went on to claim 2016 MVP honors and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

RELATED Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan

The Colts, who traded for Ryan last off-season, released the veteran quarterback in March.

Ryan will be an analyst for CBS NFL games and provide analysis for The NFL Today, That Other Pregame Show, NFL Monday QB and on CBS Sports HQ.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," CBS Sports executive producer Harold Bryant said.

"He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports.

RELATED Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'

"We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

The Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets in the first preseason game of 2023 on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the first regular season game Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.

Read More

Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan

Latest Headlines

Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
NFL // 2 days ago
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
May 12 (UPI) -- Retired quarterback Tom Brady is in negotiations to join the ownership group of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
NFL // 2 days ago
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
May 12 (UPI) -- NFL teams used elf wrestling, puppies, babies, AI software and more to produce elaborate 2023 schedule reveal videos. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers drew the most attention with their creative antics.
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys each will play an NFL-high six primetime games in 2023-24, the league announced.
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
NFL // 3 days ago
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
May 11 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots' will honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
NFL // 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
May 11 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J., the NFL announced Thursday.
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
NFL // 4 days ago
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory, the team announced.
Foster Moreau agrees to join Saints after cancer diagnosis, treatment
NFL // 4 days ago
Foster Moreau agrees to join Saints after cancer diagnosis, treatment
May 10 (UPI) -- Tight end Forster Moreau, who was diagnosed with cancer this off-season, agreed to join the New Orleans Saints.
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
May 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in Kansas City, Mo., the NFL said Wednesday. The NFL revealed eight total matchups ahead of its schedule release.
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl IV, has died, his son announced. He was 85.
NFL to reveal 2023 schedule Thursday night
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL to reveal 2023 schedule Thursday night
May 8 (UPI) -- The NFL will reveal its 2023 season schedule Thursday on NFL Network, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after he reportedly is seen in Instagram post with gun
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
Celtics, Jayson Tatum crave 'familiar' matchup with Heat in ECF
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
Fanatics acquires PointsBet's U.S. business in $150M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement