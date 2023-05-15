CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst

1/5

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan started 12 games last season for the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports hired former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season, the network announced Monday. Ryan completed 67% of his throws for 3,057 yards, 14 scores and 13 interceptions in 12 starts last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He said Monday that his social media announcement of the move was "not a retirement post." Advertisement

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a news release. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."

Ryan, 37, spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft went on to claim 2016 MVP honors and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Colts, who traded for Ryan last off-season, released the veteran quarterback in March.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. Advertisement P.S. - this is not a retirement post pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0— Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Ryan will be an analyst for CBS NFL games and provide analysis for The NFL Today, That Other Pregame Show, NFL Monday QB and on CBS Sports HQ.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," CBS Sports executive producer Harold Bryant said.

"He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports.

"We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

The Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets in the first preseason game of 2023 on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the first regular season game Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.