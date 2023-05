1/5

Quarterback Tom Brady, who retired in February, is working to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Retired quarterback Tom Brady is in negotiations to join the ownership group of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. League sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is working to become a minority owner of the AFC West franchise. Advertisement

Those reports stated that Brady, who would not have any say in football decisions, could finalize his small stake in the franchise later this month at the NFL owners meeting in Minnesota.

Brady, who retired in February, bought an ownership stake in March in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Raiders owner Mark Davis is also the majority owner of the Aces.

The Raiders are worth an estimated $5.1 billion, according to Forbes, meaning even a 1% share in the team would be $51 million.

Brady agreed last off-season to join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst, after his playing career, but he also told Fox in February that he will take a year off before joining the network in 2024.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch confirmed to Axios in May that the reported terms of Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox were "directionally right."

Advertisement

Davis inherited the Raiders in 2011 from his father, Al Davis.

Tom Brady retires: a look back at his famed career