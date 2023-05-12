Trending
NFL
May 12, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release

By Alex Butler
1/5
The Los Angeles Chargers turned quarterback Justin Herbert into an anime character for their 2023 schedule release video. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
The Los Angeles Chargers turned quarterback Justin Herbert into an anime character for their 2023 schedule release video. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- NFL teams used elf wrestling, puppies, babies, AI software and more to produce elaborate 2023 schedule reveal videos. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers drew the most attention with their creative antics.

Many matchups trickled out earlier this week before the NFL revealed the logistics for its entire 2023-24 campaign Thursday night on NFL Network. All 32 NFL teams posted videos on their social media platforms Thursday night and Friday morning to amplify the contests.

Titans social media team members took to the streets of Nashville to create their popular video. They used a tiny microphone to walk up to bystanders and ask them to identify NFL teams by showing them their logos.

One woman refereed to the Los Angeles Chargers as "Lightning McQueen." Another called the Cincinnati Bengals the "Boston Bobcats." Multiple people refereed to the Indianapolis Colts as the Cowboys.

The "Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Rams, Just the Football Logo, the Red Stallions" and "Pirates from the Islands of the Caribbean" were among the other bogus responses from the group.

As of Friday morning, the video drew about 17.5 million views on Twitter.

The Titans posted an earlier video, which starred Keith Urban and other singers in their initial schedule reveal. The street footage was posted about an hour later.

The Chargers, who roasted teams through anime characters, received about 16.7 million views on their video. That footage featured Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and other NFL players as computer-generated animations.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel received the first slight, with the Chargers showing him using a vape pen while onboard a plane.

RELATED Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

The Chargers will host the Dolphins in Week 1. The video later showed Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels using a slot machine, which listed the names of quarterbacks.

He ended up winning Jimmy Garoppolo and missing out on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson.

The Chargers put up a message about gambling help to announce their matchup with the Detroit Lions. Four Lions players were suspended last month for their roles in a gambling scandal.

The Cleveland Browns received about 1 million views on their schedule release video through Friday morning. That video featured a cartoon version of Brownie the Elf wrestling lame depictions of their opponents.

Brownie started the skirmish by slamming a pot of Cincy style chili over the head of the Covington Cat, a reference to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns will start their season against their division and in-state rivals Sept. 10 in Cleveland. Brownie went on to body slam other characters, including "Edgar Allen Poser" -- a slight to the Baltimore Ravens -- and "Brojack Horsefan," a reference to the Denver Broncos, later in the video.
The Philadelphia Eagles received nearly a half million views on their video, which featured dogs owned by players and coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman.

The Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs and several other teams produced tech-themed videos. The Falcons video was in TikTok format and starred rapper Quavo, other music artists, comedians and social media stars.

The Commanders video featured hog mascot Major Tuddy using "ChatDMV," a fictional artificial intelligence software, to make a schedule release video. The Commanders later posted a series of photos of Taylor Swift songs that coordinated with their opponents for 2023.

The Detroit Lions also used AI in their video, creating a fake conversation between coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and others as they played Madden.

The Chiefs video started with quarterback Patrick Mahomes receiving a text from coach Andy Reid about the schedule release. The video continued in text message, Instagram, Twitter and music player app format to announce the matchups.

The Denver Broncos video featured former quarterback Peyton Manning and actress Angela Kinsey, who starred in The Office.

The Chiefs will host the Lions in the first regular-season game of 2023 at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will air on NBC.

The Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, will start their season against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 10 in Foxboro, Mass.

The Eagles have the hardest schedule this season, based on the winning percentage (.566) their 2023 foes had in 2022. The Dolphins, New York Giants, Patriots and Cowboys join the Eagles with the Top 5 toughest schedules, based on the same criteria.

Latest Headlines

Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
NFL // 2 hours ago
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys each will play an NFL-high six primetime games in 2023-24, the league announced.
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener
May 11 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots' will honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
NFL // 1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
May 11 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J., the NFL announced Thursday.
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl win June 5 at White House
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory, the team announced.
Foster Moreau agrees to join Saints after cancer diagnosis, treatment
NFL // 1 day ago
Foster Moreau agrees to join Saints after cancer diagnosis, treatment
May 10 (UPI) -- Tight end Forster Moreau, who was diagnosed with cancer this off-season, agreed to join the New Orleans Saints.
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
May 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in Kansas City, Mo., the NFL said Wednesday. The NFL revealed eight total matchups ahead of its schedule release.
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl IV, has died, his son announced. He was 85.
NFL to reveal 2023 schedule Thursday night
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL to reveal 2023 schedule Thursday night
May 8 (UPI) -- The NFL will reveal its 2023 season schedule Thursday on NFL Network, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 week ago
Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
May 3 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, a league source told UPI on Wednesday morning.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers agree to 1-year, $22.5M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers agree to 1-year, $22.5M extension
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year, $22.5 million contract extension, keeping the quarterback under contract through 2024.
