May 12, 2023 / 10:34 AM

Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule

By Alex Butler
Running back Tony Pollard (L), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will participate in six primetime games during the 2023-24 NFL season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Running back Tony Pollard (L), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will participate in six primetime games during the 2023-24 NFL season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

May 12 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys will play an NFL-high six primetime games in 2023-24, the league announced.

Full schedules for all 32 NFL teams were released Thursday night on NFL Network. The New York Jets, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers received five primetime games in 2023.

Seven more teams will play four primetime games. Four teams will play three primetime games. Five teams will play two primetime games. The Washington Commanders are the only team with just one primetime appearance on their schedule.

The Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals do not have any primetime games on their schedules.
Fifty-four primetime games are on the slate, but more can be added throughout the 2023-24 season.

The primetime schedule will start when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions Sept. 7 on NBC. That game is not officially considered a Thursday Night Football broadcast, despite being played on a Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Lions in the final primetime game Dec. 30 on ESPN and ABC.

Primetime games will air on NBC, ESPN, ABC and Amazon's Prime Video platform.

RELATED Nickelodeon, NFL partner for 'Nickmas' Christmas Day game

All Sunday Night Football games will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT/EST. Thursday Night Football games will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Fifteen of 17 Monday Night Football games will air at 8:15 p.m. Two Monday Night Football games will air at 7:15 p.m. as part of double-header broadcasts.
Primetime schedule

Sept. 7

Season opener: Lions at Chiefs on NBC

Sept. 10

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at Giants on NBC

Sept. 11

Monday Night Football: Bills at Jets on ESPN and ABC

Sept. 14

Thursday Night Football: Vikings at Eagles on Prime Video

Sept. 17

Sunday Night Football: Dolphins at Patriots on NBC

Sept. 18

Monday Night Football: Saints at Panthers on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football: Browns at Steelers on ABC

Sept. 21

Thursday Night Football: Giants at 49ers on Prime Video

Sept. 24

Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Raiders on NBC

Sept. 25

Monday Night Football: Rams at Bengals on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football: Eagles at Buccaneers on ABC

Sept. 28

Thursday Night Football: Lions at Packers on Prime Video

Oct. 1

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Jets on NBC

Oct. 2

Monday Night Football: Seahawks at Giants on ESPN

Oct. 5

Thursday Night Football: Bears at Commanders on Prime Video

Oct. 8

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at 49ers on NBC

Oct. 9

Monday Night Football: Packers at Raiders on ESPN

Oct. 12

Thursday Night Football: Broncos at Chiefs on Prime Video

Oct. 15

Sunday Night Football: Giants at Bills on NBC

Oct. 16

Monday Night Football: Cowboys at Chargers on ESPN

Oct. 19

Thursday Night Football: Jaguars at Saints on Prime Video

Oct. 22

Sunday Night Football: Dolphins at Eagles on NBC

Oct. 23

Monday Night Football: 49ers at Vikings on ESPN

Oct. 26

Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers at Bills on Prime Video

Oct. 29

Sunday Night Football: Bears at Chargers on NBC

Oct. 30

Monday Night Football: Raiders at Lions on ESPN

Nov. 2

Thursday Night Football: Titans at Steelers on Prime Video

Nov. 5

Sunday Night Football: Bills at Bengals on NBC

Nov. 6

Monday Night Football: Chargers at Jets on ESPN

Nov. 9

Thursday Night Football: Panthers at Bears on Prime Video

Nov. 12

Sunday Night Football: Jets at Raiders on NBC

Nov. 13

Monday Night Football: Broncos at Bills on ESPN

Nov. 16

Thursday Night Football: Bengals at Ravens on Prime Video

Nov. 19

Sunday Night Football: Vikings at Broncos on NBC

Nov. 20

Monday Night Football: Eagles at Chiefs on ESPN and ABC

Nov. 23

Thursday Night Football: 49ers at Seahawks on Prime Video

Nov. 26

Sunday Night Football: Ravens at Chargers on NBC

Nov. 27

Monday Night Football: Bears at Vikings on ESPN

Nov. 30

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks at Cowboys on Prime Video

Dec. 3

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Packers on NBC

Dec. 4

Monday Night Football: Bengals at Jaguars on ESPN

Dec. 7

Thursday Night Football: Patriots at Steelers on Prime Video

Dec. 10

Sunday Night Football: Eagles at Cowboys on NBC

Dec. 11

Monday Night Football: Titans at Dolphins on ESPN

Monday Night Football: Packers at Giants on ABC

Dec. 14

Thursday Night Football: Chargers at Raiders on Prime Video

Dec. 17

Sunday Night Football: Ravens at Jaguars on NBC

Dec. 18

Monday Night Football: Chiefs at Patriots on ESPN

Dec. 21

Thursday Night Football: Saints at Rams on Prime Video

Dec. 23

Sunday Night Football: Bengals at Steelers on NBC

Dec. 25

Monday Night Football: Ravens at 49ers on ABC

Dec. 28

Thursday Night Football: Jets at Browns on Prime Video

Dec. 30

Saturday Night Football: Lions at Cowboys on ESPN and ABC

Dec. 31

Sunday Night Football: Packers at Vikings on NBC

Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

