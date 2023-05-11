Patriots to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at 2023 home opener

1/5

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be honored at their home opener this year. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots' will honor retired quarterback Tom Brady at their 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday. "The NFL is over a century old, and [for] 20% of the years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro," Kraft said in his announcement on NFL Network. Advertisement

"I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."

The date, time and opponent for the Patriots' home opener has not been announced. The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday night on NFL Network.

Kraft said the ceremony at the home opener will be the "beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady."

Kraft announced in February that he wanted the Patriots to sign Brady to a one-day contract so that he could retire as a member of the franchise.

Brady, 45, was famously a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. The seven-time Super Bowl champion won six titles over his 20-year tenure with the Patriots.

Brady, who spent his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement in February.

The 15-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time All-Pro and NFL MVP holds the records for the most pass completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns.

His 46 comebacks, 58 game-winning drives, 86,761 yards of total offense, 335 games played, 333 starts, 48 playoff games and 251 wins are the most in league history.

