Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) and tight end Travis Kelce were among the players invited to the White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl title. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory, the team announced. The Chiefs said they accepted Biden's invitation Wednesday night. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. Advertisement

The Chiefs, who also won the Super Bowl in 2020, did not visit the White House that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams, who won the title in 2022, also didn't make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Earlier Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs announced that they would decline their invitation to the White House because of schedule conflicts. Biden invited the Bulldogs to celebrate their football national title June 12.

The Bulldogs, who said they received the invitation May 3, completed an undefeated 2022-23 season with a College Football Playoff finale victory over TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

On Monday, the LSU women's basketball team announced it accepted an invitation to the White House. The Tigers, who beat Iowa 102-85 on April 2 in Dallas, said they will make that visit May 26.

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team, which beat San Diego State in the men's title game, will visit the same day.