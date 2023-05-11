Aaron Rodgers, Jets to open season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

1/6

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Photo courtesy of the New York Jets

May 11 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J., the NFL announced. The matchup was revealed Thursday morning on Good Morning America. Several other games, dates, kickoff times and broadcast assignments were announced Wednesday for the 2023-24 NFL schedule.

The full schedule will be announced Thursday night on NFL Network.

The Jets will host the Bills in their first AFC East division matchup of 2023 at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium. The game will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

The Green Bay Packers agreed to trade Rodgers to the Jets in April. The Jets sent the Packers the No. 13 overall pick, a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, in addition to a conditional second-round pick in 2024, in the trade for Rodgers.

The Jets also received the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-round pick in 2023 in the swap.

Rodgers, 39, completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,695 yards, 26 scores and 12 interceptions in 17 starts this season. The Jets went 7-10 last season and finished in last place in the AFC East for the seventh time in the last nine years.

They only posted two seasons with more than nine wins since 2006. Rodgers and the Packers won at least 10 games 10 times over that same span.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 24 at MetLife Stadium. The first Black Friday game in NFL history will air at 3 p.m. EST on the Prime Video streaming platform.

The NFL announced that the Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 in London. That international game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

Full NFL schedules for all 32 teams will be announced at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.