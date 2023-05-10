NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, international schedule

1/5

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 31 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in Kansas City, Mo., the NFL announced Wednesday morning. The league also announced a record-breaking international schedule. Full NFL schedules will be announced Thursday night. Advertisement

The Chiefs will host the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EST Dec. 31 at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will air on CBS.

The New Year's Eve matchup will be a reunion for the teams who met in the last two editions of the AFC Championship game. The Bengals won the AFC finale in 2022 en route to a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals on Jan. 29 in Kansas City in the 2023 rematch en route to a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced five international games for 2023, including two featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said in a news release.

The Jaguars will start the European slate against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the same city.

The Tennessee Titans will battle the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

The New England Patriots will battle the Indianapolis Colts in the final international game of 2023. That game will kick off Nov. 12 in Frankfurt.

"The confirmed matchups in Germany will make for two very exciting games for fans this November and we are delighted to be playing both games in Frankfurt, a city rich in NFL history and with a significant NFL fan following," NFL Germany general manager Alexander Steinforth said.

All international games will kick off at 9:30 a.m. The Falcons-Jaguars game will air on ESPN+. The other four international games will air on NFL Network.

No international games will be played this year in Mexico because of renovations underway at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

All 32 NFL schedules will be announced at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. Some matchups will be announced Wednesday on NFL Network, ESPN, Amazon, Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings. Additional games will be announced Thursday on the Today Show and Good Morning America.