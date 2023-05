Tight end Foster Moreau (L) announced in March that he would step away from the NFL to seek treatment for his cancer. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Tight end Forster Moreau, who was diagnosed with cancer this off-season, agreed to join the New Orleans Saints. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Nola.com on Wednesday that Moreau agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the NFC South franchise. The pact includes $8 million in guarantees and $3 million in incentives. Advertisement

Moreau, 26, totaled a career-high 420 yards and two scores on 33 catches in 15 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The four-year veteran was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Moreau announced in March that he would step away from the NFL to seek treatment for his cancer. He said the Saints medical team discovered he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma during a "routine physical."

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer, which starts in blood cells and impacts the body's germ-fighting immune system. Symptoms include: swelling of lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin; weight loss; fatigue; severe itching; and more.

Moreau totaled 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 scores through his first 61 NFL appearances. Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Lucas Krull, Miller Forristall and Joel Wilson are among the other tight ends on the Saints roster.

The Saints will start mandatory minicamp in mid-June.