May 9, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Ex-Minnesota Vikings, U. of California quarterback Joe Kapp dies at 85

By Alex Butler
Former NFL and CFL star Joe Kapp is the only quarterback to ever lead teams to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl. Photo courtesy of Vancouver Public Library Historical Photographs/Wikimedia Commons
May 9 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp, who helped lead the team to Super Bowl IV, has died, his son announced. He was 85.

J.J. Kapp told the San Francisco Chronicle that his dad died Monday after a "15-year battle with dementia." The Canadian Football League, the Vikings and several more of Kapp's former teams confirmed his death.

"Men like Joe Kapp are the cornerstones the Minnesota Vikings franchise was built upon," Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said in a statement.

"Joe's toughness and competitive spirit defined the Vikings teams of his era, and his tenacity and leadership were respected by teammates and opponents alike.

"We mourn Joe's loss with his family, friends and Vikings fans around the world."

Kapp was an All-America at California. He played basketball for the Bears, in addition to his role as the quarterback for the football team, from 1982 to 1986.

The Washington Redskins selected Kapp in the 18th round of the 1959 NFL Draft, but he went on to sign with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

In 1961, Kapp joined the CFL's BC Lions through a trade. He went on to lead the Lions to a Grey Cup appearance in 1963 and a Grey Cup victory in 1964.

Kapp returned to the United States in 1967 to join the NFL's Vikings. He went 3-5-3 as a starter while completing 47.7% of his throws for 1,386 yards, eight scores and 17 interceptions in 13 games during his first season with the Vikings.

He completed a career-high 52% of his throws for 1,695 yards, 10 scores and 17 interceptions in 14 games in 1968.

Kapp led the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance in 1969, when he finished second in MVP voting. Kapp completed 50.6% of his throws for 1,726 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while going 12-1 in 13 games that season.

The Vikings went on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Kapp completed a career-low 44.7% of his throws for 1,104 yards, three scores and 17 interceptions, while going 1-9 as a starter in 1970, his lone season with the Boston Patriots.

Kapp went on to work as an actor in the 1970s and 1980s, with a career that included roles in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Longest Yard.

Kapp was hired in 1982 to coach the Cal football team. Kapp, who had no coaching experience, led the Bears to a 7-4 record in his first season, en route to Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors. He went 20-34-1 in five seasons as Bears coach.

Kapp later served as a general manager for the BC Lions. He also coached the Sacramento Attack of the Arena Football League in 1992.

"Kapp, in his playing days, epitomized a brash, young league making its mark in the sports world," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a news release. "The Lions organization retired his number 22 for his contributions on and off the field.

"Upon news of his passing, our thoughts are with his friends and family."

Kapp is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Canadian Football Hall of Fame, Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.

