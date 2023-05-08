NFL to reveal 2023 schedule Thursday night

1/5

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have their regular-season schedule revealed Thursday on NFL Network. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The NFL will reveal its 2023 season schedule Thursday on NFL Network, the league announced Monday afternoon. All 32 schedules will be revealed starting at 8 p.m. EDT on the league-owned network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. Advertisement

Several matchups will be disclosed before the full slate is made available. International games will be announced Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN. The Black Friday game will be announced Wednesday on Amazon.

Other games will be announced Wednesday on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings and Friday on the Today Show and Good Morning America.

ESPN will air a two-hour special highlighting Monday Night Football and other 2023-24 season matchups at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.

The NFL announced in January that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in international games in 2023-24.

NFL tickets will go on sale immediately on Ticketmaster once each game is announced.

