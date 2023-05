1/5

Former Green Bay Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers (L) and Randall Cobb are expected to reunite next season as members of the New York Jets. File Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, a league source told UPI on Wednesday. Cobb spent 10 of his 12 previous seasons in the NFL on the Green Bay Packers, where he was teammates with new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Advertisement

The 32-year-old pass catcher totaled 417 yards and a touchdown in 13 games last season for the Packers. Cobb reunited with the Packers in 2021 after spending his respective 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Cobb entered the league as a second-round pick for the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, when he gained a career-high 1,287 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 91 catches in 16 starts for the Packers.

Cobb totaled 625 catches for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns over his first 155 NFL games. His 532 catches for the Packers rank fifth in franchise history, behind Donald Driver, Davante Adams, Sterling Sharpe and Jordy Nelson.

Cobb is the second former Packers wide receiver to join the Jets this off-season. The Jets signed former Rodgers target Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal in March. The Jets also signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman earlier this off-season.

Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims are among the other wide receivers on the Jets depth chart.