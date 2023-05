1/5

A total of 115.1 million viewers watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on Fox platforms, Nielsen determined. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVII drew an average of 115.1 million viewers, nearly 2 million more than Nielsen initially reported and setting a possible record for the most-watched U.S.-based telecast, Fox announced Tuesday. Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL finale Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Advertisement

The previous record was set in 2015, when 114.4 million viewers watched the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Nearly 113.7 million watched the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 Super Bowl LI, the third-most viewed matchup.

"Today, Nielsen restated the viewership for Fox Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVII as 115.1 million viewers -- the most-watched Super Bowl in history," Fox said in a news release.

"This revision is the product of a thorough review by Nielsen that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen's measurement of TV viewing, as well as issues with the out-of-home measurement of Super Bowl LVII."

Fox said the viewership audience represents the total of those who watched on Fox, Fox Deportes and digital streaming services.

Nielsen did not report streaming estimates until 2021, so it is not known if the 2015 or 2017 Super Bowl drew a bigger audience than Super Bowl LVII.

Nielsen said 112.3 million viewers watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Feb. 11 at Alleigant Stadium in Las Vegas. That game will air on CBS.