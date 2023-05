1/5

Veteran running back Latavius Murray spent last season with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract, the franchise announced Monday. Murray spent last season with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. The nine-year veteran totaled 892 yards from scrimmage and six scores over 13 games in 2022-23. Advertisement

Murray's signing brings more depth to the Bills' depth chart. Devin Singletary, who started 16 games at running back for the Bills last season, signed with the Houston Texans in March.

James Cook, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is expected to be the Bills' starting running back in 2023. The Bills also signed former Patriots running back Damien Harris in free agency this off-season. Fellow veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who joined the Bills last year through a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, also remains on the roster.

Murray entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft. Murray totaled a career-high 1,298 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 16 starts in 2015 for the Raiders, en route to his lone Pro Bowl selection.

Murray totaled a career-best 12 touchdowns in 2016. He joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. Murray spent two seasons with the Vikings. He joined the New Orleans Saints for another two seasons in 2019 and 2020. Murray spent the 2021 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran running back rejoined the Saints to start the 2022 campaign. He signed with the Broncos in October.

The Bills, who won the AFC East, owned a Top 5 offense for each of the last three seasons. They totaled the seventh-most rushing yards in 2022-23.