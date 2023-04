1/5

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed eight games last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI. | License Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals don't foresee trading DeAndre Hopkins, despite recent reports to the contrary, general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters. Reports about a potential Hopkins trade have been trending this off-season, including on draft night Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Ossenfort spoke to reporters after the first round and was asked several times about a potential Hopkins trade. Advertisement

"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort said at a news conference. "I don't know what is going to happen in the next couple of days, but right now I don't foresee that happening.

"DeAndre is a Cardinal and we are moving forward."

Hopkins, 30, totaled 717 yards and three scores on 64 catches in nine games last season. He missed six starts because of suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed the Cardinals' final two games of the campaign because of a knee injury.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro joined the Cardinals in a 2020 trade from the Houston Texans.

He remains under contract through 2024.