Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 28, 2023 / 5:15 PM

NFL Draft 2023: Colts owner teases pairing Anthony Richardson, Will Levis

By Alex Butler
1/5
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson joined the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson joined the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter on Friday to ask fans if the team should select Will Levis, despite already picking fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson the night before in the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo.

"Colts Fans," Irsay tweeted. "Would you take Will Levis at No. 2 if you're on the board for the Colts four hours from now? And go Joe Montana-Steve Young for the franchise?"

Advertisement

Irsay's tweet was met with mixed reaction, with many users tweeting support for Richardson.

The Colts' owner was referring to former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Steve Young, who were teammates for eight seasons. Both went on to make the Hall of Fame and combined to win seven Super Bowl titles.

RELATED NFL Draft: Panthers weighed Super Bowl odds, WR costs with Bryce Young

The Colts selected Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday at Union Station. Richardson joined Alabama's Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as the only quarterbacks selected on Day 1.

Levis, a former Kentucky star, did not get picked Thursday, despite receiving a first-round grade from NFL talent evaluators.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, BYU's Jaren Hall, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stanford's Tanner McKee, Houston's Clayton Tune, Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Fresno State's Jake Haener and TCU's Max Duggan are among the other top available quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 32 overall pick, the first selection of the second round. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that they continue to receive trade calls for the pick.

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals get the next two selections. The Colts are then slated to pick at No. 35.

RELATED Bryce Young leads 2023 NFL Draft; six trades, wide receiver run follow

Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger are the other quarterbacks set to be on the Colts' roster this off-season. The Colts signed Minshew to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March. They signed Foles last off-season. Ehlinger joined the Colts as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds of the draft, will start at noon Saturday and air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Advertisement

Read More

NFL Draft 2023: Levis, Porter, Mayer, Branch among best available

Latest Headlines

Ex-Bengals, Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard retires after 10-year career
NFL // 1 hour ago
Ex-Bengals, Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard retires after 10-year career
April 28 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on social media.
NFL Draft: Panthers weighed Super Bowl odds, WR costs with Bryce Young
NFL // 1 hour ago
NFL Draft: Panthers weighed Super Bowl odds, WR costs with Bryce Young
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- Dave Tepper told reporters that Carolina Panthers decision-makers were unanimous in wanting Bryce Young, but they weighed future wide receiver costs and Super Bowl odds before taking him at No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft 2023: Levis, Porter, Mayer, Branch among best available
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFL Draft 2023: Levis, Porter, Mayer, Branch among best available
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Alabama safety Brian Branch are among the best players available entering Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cardinals don't foresee trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, GM says
NFL // 7 hours ago
Cardinals don't foresee trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, GM says
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals don't foresee trading DeAndre Hopkins, despite recent reports to the contrary, general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters.
Bryce Young leads 2023 NFL Draft; six trades, wide receiver run follow
NFL // 21 hours ago
Bryce Young leads 2023 NFL Draft; six trades, wide receiver run follow
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27 (UPI) -- Bryce Young led a run of three quarterbacks selected within the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Six trades also were completed in the first round.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to $260M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to $260M contract extension
April 27 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year extension, keeping the quarterback under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Thursday.
NFL Draft 2023: Colts visit was a 'favorite' for rising QB Will Levis
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL Draft 2023: Colts visit was a 'favorite' for rising QB Will Levis
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said his meeting with the Indianapolis Colts was one of his "favorite visits" with a team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson faces PED suspension
NFL // 1 day ago
Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson faces PED suspension
April 27 (UPI) -- The NFL will suspend Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson to start the 2023 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Tennessee Titans receive approval for $2.1B Nashville stadium
NFL // 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans receive approval for $2.1B Nashville stadium
April 26 (UPI) -- The Tennesee Titans received final approval from the Metro Nashville City Council for a new $2.1 billion football stadium, the NFL franchise announced Wednesday.
Aaron Rodgers 'grateful,' honored by time with Green Bay Packers
NFL // 2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers 'grateful,' honored by time with Green Bay Packers
April 26 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "grateful" for his long run with the Green Bay Packers, he wrote in a farewell message on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
Bryce Young leads 2023 NFL Draft; six trades, wide receiver run follow
Bryce Young leads 2023 NFL Draft; six trades, wide receiver run follow
Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice fatally injured in training
Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice fatally injured in training
NFL Draft 2023: Levis, Porter, Mayer, Branch among best available
NFL Draft 2023: Levis, Porter, Mayer, Branch among best available
Cardinals don't foresee trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, GM says
Cardinals don't foresee trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, GM says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement