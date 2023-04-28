NFL Draft 2023: Colts owner teases pairing Anthony Richardson, Will Levis

1/5

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson joined the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter on Friday to ask fans if the team should select Will Levis, despite already picking fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson the night before in the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo. "Colts Fans," Irsay tweeted. "Would you take Will Levis at No. 2 if you're on the board for the Colts four hours from now? And go Joe Montana-Steve Young for the franchise?" Advertisement

Irsay's tweet was met with mixed reaction, with many users tweeting support for Richardson.

The Colts' owner was referring to former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Steve Young, who were teammates for eight seasons. Both went on to make the Hall of Fame and combined to win seven Super Bowl titles.

The Colts selected Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday at Union Station. Richardson joined Alabama's Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as the only quarterbacks selected on Day 1.

Levis, a former Kentucky star, did not get picked Thursday, despite receiving a first-round grade from NFL talent evaluators.

Advertisement Colts Fans...would you take Will Levis at #2 if you're on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???... and go Montana - Young for Franchise??— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, BYU's Jaren Hall, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stanford's Tanner McKee, Houston's Clayton Tune, Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Fresno State's Jake Haener and TCU's Max Duggan are among the other top available quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 32 overall pick, the first selection of the second round. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that they continue to receive trade calls for the pick.

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals get the next two selections. The Colts are then slated to pick at No. 35.

Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger are the other quarterbacks set to be on the Colts' roster this off-season. The Colts signed Minshew to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March. They signed Foles last off-season. Ehlinger joined the Colts as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds of the draft, will start at noon Saturday and air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.