Veteran running back Giovani Bernard appeared in eight games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on social media. "Ten years ago, I came into this league grateful," Bernard wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. Advertisement

"And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time."

Bernard, 31, appeared in eight games last season for the Buccaneers. He was limited over each of the last two campaigns because of injuries. He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bernard totaled 6,772 yards from scrimmage and 36 touchdowns in 135 career appearances. He totaled at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons. Bernard spent the first eight years of his career with the Bengals.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2021.

"As I look forward, I'm excited for the newness ahead," Bernard wrote. "New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride it's been, but what a ride is to come. Thankful for you all. Much love!"