Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to 5-year contract extension

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thew 17 touchdown passes last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year extension, keeping the quarterback under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Thursday. The Ravens did not disclose the financial terms Jackson's agreement ends months of speculation that he would be traded. Advertisement

"You know, for the last few months, there's been a lot of he-said, she-said and a lot of nail-biting and head-scratching going on," Jackson said in a video posted on social media by the Ravens. "But for the next five years, there's a lot of Flock going on.

"Let's go, baby. Can't wait to get there. Can't wait to be there and light up M&T Bank Stadium for the next five years, man. Let's get it."

Jackson, 26, completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 scores and seven interceptions in 12 starts last season. He ran for 764 yards and three scores in 2022-23.

He missed the final five games of the regular season and the Ravens' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft played on the final year of his rookie contract last season. The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Jackson in March. He was set to make $32.4 million in 2023-24 under the terms of that one-year deal.

Jackson said March 27 that he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier in the month. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said later that same day that he expected Jackson to remain with the franchise.

The Ravens went on to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a few weeks after Jackson made his trade request public. Jackson FaceTimed with Beckham on the same day as that agreement, an indication that he would remain with the Ravens.