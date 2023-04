Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (74) started 14 games last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The NFL will suspend Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson to start the 2023 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Sports Illustrated about the suspension. Those reports did not state the number of games Robinson will miss.

The Jaguars signed Robinson to a three-year, $52.75 million contract extension last off-season. His deal includes a $16 million base salary and $22.1 million salary cap hit for 2023.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle started 14 games in each of the last two seasons.

Robinson, 27, joined the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He started 75 times over his first six seasons. He missed the final three regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022-23 because of a knee injury, but was expected to be ready for training camp.

Later Thursday, the Jaguars announced they signed defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a contract extension. Hamilton appeared in 17 games last season. He joined the Jaguars in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.