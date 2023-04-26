Trending
April 26, 2023 / 5:00 AM

NFL mock draft: Carolina Panthers pick Young, Tenn. Titans trade for Stroud

By Alex Butler
Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the No. 1 overall pick in my final NFL mock draft. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26 (UPI) -- Bryce Young is the No. 1 pick, followed by Will Anderson Jr., C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Tyree Wilson in my final first-round NFL mock draft, which features two trades.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held Thursday to Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. It will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

First-round coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds, will start at noon Saturday.

I believe the Carolina Panthers, who traded with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in March, will select Young. I expect the Houston Texans to pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, opting for star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Several NFL teams could call the Arizona Cardinals if the Texans opt to pass on a quarterback. Look for the Tennessee Titans to be the team that secures a deal.

The Titans likely will want to jump the AFC South division rival Indianapolis Colts, who own the No. 4 pick. I expect the Titans to snag Stroud after completing that trade.

The Colts, who selected former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in my previous mock draft, should have that same opportunity Thursday night.

Florida's Anthony Richardson and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are the other quarterbacks I expect to be picked in the first round.

The Green Bay Packers, who recently agreed to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, now have the No. 13 overall pick. I expect them to select the first wide receiver of the draft in Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The former Buckeyes star should be a nice addition to the offense for Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his first season as a full-time starter.

Tyree Wilson is the No. 5 overall pick in my mock draft. I expect the Seattle Seahawks to take the former Texas Tech edge rusher. Jalen Carter, Devon Witherspoon, Richardson, Peter Skoronski and Nolan Smith are my other projected Top 10 picks.

2023 Mock Draft 3.0

1. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

3. Tennessee Titans (trade with Arizona Cardinals)

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seattle Seahawks

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois

8. Washington Commanders (trade with Atlanta Falcons)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

9. Chicago Bears

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

11. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Tennessee Titans)

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

12. Houston Texans

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

13. Green Bay Packers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

14. New England Patriots

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

15. New York Jets

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Washington Commanders)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

20. Seattle Seahawks

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Micheal Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

22. Baltimore Ravens

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

23. Minnesota Vikings

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

25. New York Giants

Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

26. Dallas Cowboys

Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

27. Buffalo Bills

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

29. New Orleans Saints

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say

