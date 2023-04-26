1/5
Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the No. 1 overall pick in my final NFL mock draft. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26 (UPI) -- Bryce Young is the No. 1 pick, followed by Will Anderson Jr., C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Tyree Wilson in my final first-round NFL mock draft, which features two trades.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be held Thursday to Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. It will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
First-round coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds, will start at noon Saturday.
I believe the Carolina Panthers, who traded with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in March, will select Young. I expect the Houston Texans to pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, opting for star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Several NFL teams could call the Arizona Cardinals if the Texans opt to pass on a quarterback. Look for the Tennessee Titans to be the team that secures a deal.
The Titans likely will want to jump the AFC South division rival Indianapolis Colts, who own the No. 4 pick. I expect the Titans to snag Stroud after completing that trade.
The Colts, who selected former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in my previous mock draft, should have that same opportunity Thursday night.
Florida's Anthony Richardson and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are the other quarterbacks I expect to be picked in the first round.
The Green Bay Packers, who recently agreed to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, now have the No. 13 overall pick. I expect them to select the first wide receiver of the draft in Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The former Buckeyes star should be a nice addition to the offense for Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his first season as a full-time starter.
Tyree Wilson is the No. 5 overall pick in my mock draft. I expect the Seattle Seahawks to take the former Texas Tech edge rusher. Jalen Carter, Devon Witherspoon, Richardson, Peter Skoronski and Nolan Smith are my other projected Top 10 picks.
2023 Mock Draft 3.0
1. Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
3. Tennessee Titans (trade with Arizona Cardinals)
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
4. Indianapolis Colts
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seattle Seahawks
Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
6. Detroit Lions
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois
8. Washington Commanders (trade with Atlanta Falcons)
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
9. Chicago Bears
Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
10. Philadelphia Eagles
Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
11. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Tennessee Titans)
Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
12. Houston Texans
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
13. Green Bay Packers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
14. New England Patriots
Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
15. New York Jets
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
16. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Washington Commanders)
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
20. Seattle Seahawks
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
21. Los Angeles Chargers
Micheal Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
22. Baltimore Ravens
Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
23. Minnesota Vikings
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
25. New York Giants
Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
26. Dallas Cowboys
Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
27. Buffalo Bills
Jordan Addison, WR, USC
28. Cincinnati Bengals
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
29. New Orleans Saints
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
30. Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech