Aaron Rodgers 'grateful,' honored for time with Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers agreed Tuesday to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "grateful" for his long run with the Green Bay Packers, he wrote in a farewell message on Instagram. Rodgers wrote the message Tuesday night on the social media platform. A league source told UPI on Monday that the Packers agreed to trade the four-time NFL MVP to the New York Jets. Advertisement

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote.

"I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."

Several of Rodgers' former teammates, including wide receivers Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and other NFL players commented on the Instagram post.

Rodgers used his farewell message to thank former members of the Packers front office, coaching staff, teammates, and other staff members, in addition to fans.

"To the fans, thank you," Rodgers wrote. "You made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your quarterback. To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always. This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."

Rodgers, 39, joined the Packers as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He appeared in 230 games for the NFC North franchise. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Rodgers is the Packers' all-time leader with 475 touchdown passes. His 147 wins and 59,055 passing yards trail only Brett Favre, who posted 160 and 61,655, respectively.

The Jets agreed to send the Packers the No. 13 overall pick, a second-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, in addition to a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

The Packers agreed to trade Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets.

The conditional second-round pick for 2024 that the Jets agreed to trade to the Packers can become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the players in 2023-24.

Neither the Packers, nor the Jets, officially announced the completion of the trade, which is pending a physical. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this week that a lot of details of the transaction had "been agreed upon." Jets general manager Joe Douglas expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday when he met with reporters.

"You never want to get too far ahead of yourself," Douglas said at his news conference. "Really, you felt honored back a few weeks ago when Aaron said he wanted to be a New York Jet. You felt honored, you felt good. That's what coach Robert Saleh has been able to do here so that a player like Aaron Rodgers wants to be here."