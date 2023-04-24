Trending
April 24, 2023 / 6:33 PM

Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets

By Alex Butler
1/5
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers contemplated retirement earlier this offseason but now is set to join the New York Jets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers contemplated retirement earlier this offseason but now is set to join the New York Jets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers agreed to trade star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, a league source told UPI on Monday night.

Neither team officially announced the transaction, which is pending a physical.

The Jets agreed to send the Packers the No. 13 overall pick, a second-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, in addition to a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

The Packers agreed to trade Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets.

RELATED Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won't retire, plans to join Jets

The conditional second-round pick for 2024 that the Jets agreed to trade to the Packers can become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the players in 2023-24.

Monday's agreement ends an off-season saga, which started with Rodgers contemplating retirement or a trade request. The quarterback said in March that he intended to resume his career and wanted to join the Jets.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million contract extension in March 2022. He remains under contract for the next four seasons.

He is set to receive a guaranteed $59.5 million this season.

Rodgers, 39, completed 64.8% of his throws for 3,695 yards, 26 scores and 12 interceptions in 17 starts this season. Jordan Love and Danny Etling are the only other two quarterbacks on the Packers roster for 2023.

Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, started just one game during the past three seasons.

RELATED Packers await Rodgers' decision on future, cite potential contract restructuring

The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett in January as offensive coordinator. Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2021.

The Packers now own three of the first 45 picks through the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own 11 picks overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with N.Y. Jets

