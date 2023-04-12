Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 12, 2023 / 1:17 PM

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash

By Alex Butler

April 12 (UPI) -- Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, was injured in a fatal car crash in Mobile, Ala., local authorities and his agent said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release Wednesday that Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger about 7:55 p.m. EDT Sunday in Mobile. A 2008 Nissan Maxima then hit the Charger.

Advertisement

Police said Charles Dunn, the driver of the Charger, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 55.

Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the accident left his client with injuries that required surgery.

The accident is under investigation by the enforcement agency's highway patrol division.

"Michael embodies everything that is good about Ragin' Cajuns football and the culture," Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux tweeted Tuesday. "We are praying for the best news/results for MJ, his family, and everyone involved."

Advertisement

Jefferson totaled 810 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games during his senior campaign for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2022-23. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher hauled in 18 catches for 481 yards and four scores in 2021-22.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27 to 30 in Kansas City, Mo.

Read More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to join USC staff

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade
NFL // 20 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requests trade
April 11 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested a trade.
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
NFL // 21 hours ago
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
April 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 2 days ago
Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal
April 10 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
NFL // 1 week ago
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario."
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
NFL // 1 week ago
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
March 30 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings totaled 30 assists and made 18 3-pointers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the playoffs, ending a 16-year postseason drought.
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
March 29 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved several rule changes at the annual league meeting, clearing a path for No. 0, uniforms play clock adjustments, and various other in-game and transaction-based modifications for 2023.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning.
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
MIAMI, March 23 (UPI) -- C.J. Stroud is the projected No. 1 pick, while Anthony Richardson lands with the Washington Commanders, after a trade, in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second 2023 NFL mock draft of the off-season.
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cavinder twins to leave Miami women's basketball program
Cavinder twins to leave Miami women's basketball program
LeBron James leads Lakers past Timberwolves for NBA playoff spot
LeBron James leads Lakers past Timberwolves for NBA playoff spot
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
Timberwolves' Gobert punches teammate, gets sent home
Timberwolves' Gobert punches teammate, gets sent home
Atlanta Hawks hammer Miami Heat, clinch NBA playoff berth
Atlanta Hawks hammer Miami Heat, clinch NBA playoff berth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement