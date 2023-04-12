NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash

April 12 (UPI) -- Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, was injured in a fatal car crash in Mobile, Ala., local authorities and his agent said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release Wednesday that Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger about 7:55 p.m. EDT Sunday in Mobile. A 2008 Nissan Maxima then hit the Charger.

Police said Charles Dunn, the driver of the Charger, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 55.

Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the accident left his client with injuries that required surgery.

The accident is under investigation by the enforcement agency's highway patrol division.

"Michael embodies everything that is good about Ragin' Cajuns football and the culture," Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux tweeted Tuesday. "We are praying for the best news/results for MJ, his family, and everyone involved."

TOUCHDOWN RAGIN' CAJUNS! Ben Wooldridge connects with Michael Jefferson on a 63-yard pass! UL - 11 USM - 29 Q2 | 3:39 pic.twitter.com/NNeESoyY0x— Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 28, 2022 Advertisement

Jefferson totaled 810 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games during his senior campaign for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2022-23. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher hauled in 18 catches for 481 yards and four scores in 2021-22.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27 to 30 in Kansas City, Mo.