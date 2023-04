1/5

Linebacker Devin White (45) led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tackles in each of the last three seasons. File photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Sources told ESPN, the Tampa Bay Times and NFL Network about the request Tuesday afternoon. Those reports said the Buccaneers do not intend to trade the four-year veteran. Advertisement

White, 25, started every game for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection totaled 124 combined tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 5.5 tackles, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles last season.

White either led -- or shared the lead -- in combined tackles for the Buccaneers in each of the last three seasons. He totaled 483 combined tackles, 35 tackles for a loss and 20.5 sacks over his first 62 total appearances for the NFC South franchise.

White joined the Buccaneers as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

White hinted in March that his run with the Buccaneers could be near an end when he posted several cryptic messages on Instagram.

"Four years went by fast," White wrote in one of those messages.

He is set to make $11.7 million in 2023, the option year of his rookie contract.

