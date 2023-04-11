Trending
NFL
April 11, 2023 / 5:21 PM

Detroit Lions to trade CB Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

By Alex Butler
Cornerback Jeff Okudah must pass a physical before his trade to the Atlanta Falcons becomes complete. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Cornerback Jeff Okudah must pass a physical before his trade to the Atlanta Falcons becomes complete. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

The trade is pending a physical.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 73 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble in a career-high 15 starts last season.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back did not rank among the Top 50 cornerbacks in coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Okudah received the 20th-best run defense grade among cornerbacks.

Okudah appeared in just 10 total games over his first two seasons, while limited by injuries.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract. His pact includes an $11.5 million option for 2024. The Falcons must decide if they want to pick up that option by May 1.

He is expected to lineup as a third cornerback for the Falcons, with A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward starting in the top two spots.

