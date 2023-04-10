Advertisement
NFL
April 10, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (L) missed the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (L) missed the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal, the team said.

The team announced the agreement Sunday night. Beckham also posted a photo of his son, Zydn, wearing a Ravens jersey in a post on his Instagram account.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the pact is worth up to $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed. Beckham, 30, will play for his third team in three seasons.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection did not play in 2022 after he tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

RELATED Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'

Beckham spent the first six games of his 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns released him on Nov. 8, 2021. The Rams signed the wide receiver five days later.

Beckham totaled 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games that season between his time with the Rams and Browns.

He logged 23 catches for 319 yards and three scores in seven games in 2020. Beckham totaled at least 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. He entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas, Andy Isabella and Shemar Bridges are among the Ravens' other wide receivers.

The Ravens have yet to agree to a contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag and can negotiate with other teams after requesting a trade.

RELATED NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0

On Sunday, Jackson posted a screenshot from a video conversation with Beckham on his Instagram account. Jackson also sported a chain with the Ravens logo.

Atlanta Falcons to sign veteran defensive end Calais Campbell

Latest Headlines

Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
NFL // 4 days ago
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario."
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
NFL // 1 week ago
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
March 30 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings totaled 30 assists and made 18 3-pointers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the playoffs, ending a 16-year postseason drought.
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
March 29 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved several rule changes at the annual league meeting, clearing a path for No. 0, uniforms play clock adjustments, and various other in-game and transaction-based modifications for 2023.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
NFL // 1 week ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning.
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
MIAMI, March 23 (UPI) -- C.J. Stroud is the projected No. 1 pick, while Anthony Richardson lands with the Washington Commanders, after a trade, in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second 2023 NFL mock draft of the off-season.
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced.
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a sign free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman, he confirmed on social media. The Cleveland Browns also announced they acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore through a trade with the Jets.
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
March 23 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will step away from the NFL to seek treatment, he announced on Twitter.
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
March 21 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who won three Super Bowl titles, will retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday.
