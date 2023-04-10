Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal

1/5

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (L) missed the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal, the team said. The team announced the agreement Sunday night. Beckham also posted a photo of his son, Zydn, wearing a Ravens jersey in a post on his Instagram account. Advertisement

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the pact is worth up to $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed. Beckham, 30, will play for his third team in three seasons.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection did not play in 2022 after he tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham spent the first six games of his 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns released him on Nov. 8, 2021. The Rams signed the wide receiver five days later.

Beckham totaled 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games that season between his time with the Rams and Browns.

He logged 23 catches for 319 yards and three scores in seven games in 2020. Beckham totaled at least 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. He entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Mike Thomas, Andy Isabella and Shemar Bridges are among the Ravens' other wide receivers.

The Ravens have yet to agree to a contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag and can negotiate with other teams after requesting a trade.

On Sunday, Jackson posted a screenshot from a video conversation with Beckham on his Instagram account. Jackson also sported a chain with the Ravens logo.