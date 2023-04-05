Trending
NFL
April 5, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'

By Alex Butler
Running back Austin Ekeler remains under contract through next season with the Los Angeles Chargers. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Running back Austin Ekeler remains under contract through next season with the Los Angeles Chargers. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario."

Ekeler made the comments during an interview Tuesday on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio. The six-year veteran is enter the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract.

"Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year," Ekeler said.

Ekeler requested a trade earlier this off-season. He also received permission to explore trade options. Ekeler, who led NFL running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, said he felt "punched in the face" during contract extension negotiations this off-season with the Chargers.

"When it comes down to what's going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we're trying to find a long-term partner," Ekeler said. "That's what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out."

"Once everything halted with the Chargers, alright, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren't interested at that time."

Ekeler totaled a career-high 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 scores in 17 starts last season. He logged 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 20 scores in 16 starts in 2021. Ekeler joined the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 89 games over his first six seasons with the AFC West franchise.

Ekeler is set to make a base salary of $6.2 million, with a bonus of $1.5 million, in 2023. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Roundtree III are the other running backs on the Chargers roster. Kelly is signed through 2023. Roundtree is signed through 2024. Spiller, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is signed through 2025.

Latest Headlines

Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
NFL // 6 days ago
Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought
March 30 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings totaled 30 assists and made 18 3-pointers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers and advance to the playoffs, ending a 16-year postseason drought.
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL approves rule changes, to allow No. 0
March 29 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved several rule changes at the annual league meeting, clearing a path for No. 0, uniforms play clock adjustments, and various other in-game and transaction-based modifications for 2023.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
NFL // 1 week ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Eagles, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson agree to 1-year extension
March 24 (UPI) -- All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agency announced Friday morning.
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers snag Stroud, Colts land Levis
MIAMI, March 23 (UPI) -- C.J. Stroud is the projected No. 1 pick, while Anthony Richardson lands with the Washington Commanders, after a trade, in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's second 2023 NFL mock draft of the off-season.
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
NFL // 1 week ago
Tom Brady buys ownership stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces
March 24 (UPI) -- Retired star quarterback Tom Brady purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the franchise announced.
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
NFL // 1 week ago
Jets to sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns
March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a sign free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman, he confirmed on social media. The Cleveland Browns also announced they acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore through a trade with the Jets.
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL
March 23 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will step away from the NFL to seek treatment, he announced on Twitter.
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower retires from NFL
March 21 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who won three Super Bowl titles, will retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday.
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout
March 21 (UPI) -- Former longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will throw at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in hopes of getting signed by an NFL team, he announced.
