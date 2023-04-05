Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'

1/5

Running back Austin Ekeler remains under contract through next season with the Los Angeles Chargers. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario." Ekeler made the comments during an interview Tuesday on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio. The six-year veteran is enter the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract. Advertisement

"Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year," Ekeler said.

Ekeler requested a trade earlier this off-season. He also received permission to explore trade options. Ekeler, who led NFL running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, said he felt "punched in the face" during contract extension negotiations this off-season with the Chargers.

"When it comes down to what's going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we're trying to find a long-term partner," Ekeler said. "That's what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out."

"Once everything halted with the Chargers, alright, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren't interested at that time."

Ekeler totaled a career-high 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 scores in 17 starts last season. He logged 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 20 scores in 16 starts in 2021. Ekeler joined the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 89 games over his first six seasons with the AFC West franchise.

Ekeler is set to make a base salary of $6.2 million, with a bonus of $1.5 million, in 2023. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Roundtree III are the other running backs on the Chargers roster. Kelly is signed through 2023. Roundtree is signed through 2024. Spiller, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is signed through 2025.