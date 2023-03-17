Trending
March 17, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Veteran linebacker Devin Bush (L) entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Veteran linebacker Devin Bush (L) entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush agreed to a one-year deal in free agency.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Seattle Times about the pact Friday morning.

Bush, 24, totaled 81 combined tackles and two passes defensed in 17 games last season for the Steelers. The former Michigan star joined the Steelers as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bush was rated among the Top 50 linebackers last season as a pass rusher and in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the 54th-best defensive rating overall at the position.

Bush totaled a career-high 109 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, a sack, touchdown and a forced fumble during his 2019 rookie campaign. He logged a career-high two sacks in 2021.

