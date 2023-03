1/4

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. started 17 regular-season games and three playoff games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal in free agency. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement Wednesday night. Brown started 17 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also started all three of their playoff games, en route to a Super Bowl title.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed just one game over his previous five NFL seasons. Brown was tied as the No. 19-rated tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He led all tackles in snaps.

Brown entered the league as a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 363-pound offensive lineman spent his first three seasons with the Ravens.

The Ravens traded Brown to the Chiefs in 2021.

La'el Collins and Jonah Williams started 15 and 16 games, respectively, at the tackle spots last season for the Bengals. Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson were the Bengals' starting guards. Ted Karras started 16 games at center.

Hakeem Adeniji also started one game at tackle last season for the Bengals. Williams and Adeniji are signed through 2023. Collins and Karras are signed through 2024. Cappa and Volson are signed through 2025.