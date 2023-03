1/5

Running back David Montgomery spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Veteran running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions agreed to a 3-year, $18 million contract. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday night. The pact includes $11 million guaranteed. Sources told the same outlets that the Bears also signed former Seattle Seahawks backup running back Travis Homer to a two-year deal. Advertisement

Montgomery, 25, totaled 1,117 yards from scrimmage and six scores on 201 carries in 16 starts last season. He logged at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first NFL seasons. Montgomery joined the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He amassed a career-high 1,508 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores in 15 games in 2020.

Homer, 24, logged 231 yards from scrimmage and a score in 10 games last season. He totaled a career-high 338 yards from scrimmage and a score in 14 games in 2021. Homer joined the Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jamaal Williams, who ran for 1,006 yards and scored a league-high 17 touchdowns last season, was the Lions top running back last season, but is now a free agent.

D'Andre Swift is the only other Lions running back from last season set to remain on the roster in 2023.