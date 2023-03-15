Cowboys release RB Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons

1/5

Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 12 touchdowns, but totaled just 968 yards from scrimmage last season for the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday afternoon. "We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well," Jones said in a statement. Advertisement

"This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team."

Elliott, 27, totaled a career-low 876 rushing yards and failed to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in 2022. He also scored 12 touchdowns as the team's red zone option.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards as a rookie and with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018.

Elliott totaled 8,262 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games for the Cowboys. He also caught 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 scores for the NFC East franchise.

Second-string running back Tony Pollard led the Cowboys with 1,378 yards from scrimmage last season. He also scored 12 touchdowns in 16 games.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard on March 6. Malik Davis is the only other running back on the Cowboys roster presently.

The Cowboys signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019. They will save more than $11 million on their 2023 salary cap from his release.

"Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made, for the franchise, for me personally and for players too," Jones said.

"We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change."