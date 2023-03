Veteran running back Raheem Mostert (31) had 891 rushing yards last season for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and running back Raheem Mostert agreed to a two-year contract, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Tuesday. Tessler did not reveal additional terms of the pact. Mostert, 30, signed a one-year deal last off-season with the Dolphins. Advertisement

Mostert totaled 1,093 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. He logged 891 rushing yards and three scores on 181 carries. The eight-year veteran also caught 31 passes for 202 yards and two scores.

Mostert spent the bulk of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

Mostert totaled 3,064 yards from scrimmage and 19 scores through his first 75 NFL appearances. He appeared in more than 11 games in just two of his previous eight seasons, while sidelined by numerous injuries.

Salvon Ahmed is the only other running back under contract with the Dolphins through 2023.