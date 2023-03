Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (R) spent the previous four seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers have agreed to a three-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the $33 million deal Tuesday morning. The pact includes $21 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Meyers, 26, logged 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games last season for the New England Patriots. He joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Meyers logged a career-high 866 yards and scored twice on 83 catches in 17 games in 2021. He did not score a touchdown through his first two seasons with the Patriots.

DeVante Parker, Raleigh Webb, Kendrick Bourne, Lynn Bowden Jr., Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery, Matthew Slater, Tyquan Thornton and Scotty Washington are the Patriots' wide receivers under contract through 2023.

Meyers will join fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as part of a revamped Raiders pass-catching unit.