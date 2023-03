Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones (C) totaled 6.5 sacks last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, he announced on social media. Jones announced his decision to join the Seahawks on Monday night. Sources told NFL Network, the Score and Sports Illustrated that the pact is for three years and $51.5 million. Advertisement

"I'm a [expletive] Hawk," Jones tweeted Monday. "Let's go!"

Jones, 26, logged a career-high 47 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 starts last season. The four-year veteran totaled 133 combined tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 22 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception over his first 56 NFL appearances.

He joined the Broncos as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.